This is how Twitteratis reacted after suspension of verified 'Pak Defence' handle
Twitter deleted Pakistan's verified Twitter handle after they used a fake picture of an Indian girl holding a placard giving out a message of the "secular values of our constitution".
NEW DELHI: At a time when a verified Pakistan Defense twitter handle is facing flak for posting a fake picture of an Indian girl, Twitteratis on Saturday took a dig and came up with hilarious reactions.
Here are some of the tweets:
This is what twitter did to @defencepk
pic.twitter.com/kQzmGNK0s7
— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 18, 2017
Seems @defencepk is using Chinese Photoshop too
The lady has 6 fingers & the 6th finger comes out of the playcard pic.twitter.com/70s2hlIYjh
— Abhishek Singh (@IAbhi_s1) November 18, 2017
@defencepk pic.twitter.com/2zC0ZwOnIU
— इंजीनियर 2.0 (@half_engineer_) November 18, 2017
This is what happened to @defencepk . Baap ke saath hoshiyari...... pic.twitter.com/UQqh0prauG
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 18, 2017
Twitter authority, earlier, had deleted a Pakistan's verified Twitter handle @defencepk after they used a fake picture of an Indian girl holding a placard giving out a message of the "secular values of our constitution".
Pic:
1) Fake
2)Original pic.twitter.com/ZmbmZrBVNb
— Aviral Singh (@AviralS99) November 18, 2017
The picture was reportedly morphed and distorted and it sent out a completely negative message against India.
(With ANI inputs)