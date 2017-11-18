हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
This is how Twitteratis reacted after suspension of verified 'Pak Defence' handle

Twitter deleted Pakistan's verified Twitter handle after they used a fake picture of an Indian girl holding a placard giving out a message of the "secular values of our constitution".

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 00:04 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: At a time when a verified Pakistan Defense twitter handle is facing flak for posting a fake picture of an Indian girl, Twitteratis on Saturday took a dig and came up with hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the tweets:

Twitter authority, earlier, had deleted a Pakistan's verified Twitter handle @defencepk after they used a fake picture of an Indian girl holding a placard giving out a message of the "secular values of our constitution".

The picture was reportedly morphed and distorted and it sent out a completely negative message against India.

(With ANI inputs)

