This is how Twitteratis reacted after suspension of verified 'Pak Defence' handle

NEW DELHI: At a time when a verified Pakistan Defense twitter handle is facing flak for posting a fake picture of an Indian girl, Twitteratis on Saturday took a dig and came up with hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the tweets:

Seems @defencepk is using Chinese Photoshop too

The lady has 6 fingers & the 6th finger comes out of the playcard pic.twitter.com/70s2hlIYjh — Abhishek Singh (@IAbhi_s1) November 18, 2017

This is what happened to @defencepk . Baap ke saath hoshiyari...... pic.twitter.com/UQqh0prauG — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 18, 2017

Twitter authority, earlier, had deleted a Pakistan's verified Twitter handle @defencepk after they used a fake picture of an Indian girl holding a placard giving out a message of the "secular values of our constitution".

The picture was reportedly morphed and distorted and it sent out a completely negative message against India.

(With ANI inputs)