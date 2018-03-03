This is not BJP's golden age, there is more to come: BJP president Amit Shah after victories in Tripura, Nagaland

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah said the BJP has proved itself all over the country and shed its tag as a 'Hindi belt party'. Addressing a press meet after the BJP's strong showing in elections in the three states in the Northeast, Shah said there is much more to come.

"PM Modi as soon as he took oath had pledged to implement the Act East policy. I believe this is the victory of the policy steps he has taken on this front… Money used to allotted to the Northeastern states every year. But it took the leadership of PM Modi to ensure that money was spent on development," Shah told reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

He said the BJP has effectively shaken off the tag of being a 'Hindi belt' party. He pointed to its performances in states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam among others as proof of this. "We have an MP in Ladakh, formed the government in Kohima, we have a legislator in Kerala, and we are the governing party in Kachchh. A truly national face of the BJP has emerged today," he declared.

With the victory in Tripura and on course to form the government in Nagaland, BJP and its allies are in power in 20 of India's 29 states. But he refused to declare it the BJP's golden age. "You think this is a golden age? There is much more to come. I will agree that we have reached a golden age only when we rise to power in Kerala, Bengal and Odisha. And, we will also have to pull in the victory in Karnataka," he said.