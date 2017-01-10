This is the reason PM Narendra Modi skipped yoga session today

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday skipped his daily yoga session to meet his mother Hiraba.

The PM is currently in Gujarat to inaugurate the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

97-year-old Hiraba lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

The PM took to Twitter to share information about his meeting with his mother.

"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

On Monday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

Today, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 pm. The Summit is being held from January 10 to 13 with the central focus on "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".

(With Agency inputs)