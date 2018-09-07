This is what Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has to say about his transfer

Srinagar: Reacting to his transfer order, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Friday said that he is going with a lot of good feelings. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaid said, "I am grateful to god, almighty that I got a chance to serve my people and country. I am going with a lot of good feelings."

The J&K DGP expressed concern over deaths of Kashmiri youths and hoped that it will end soon. "My only concern is that the youth were dying and unnecessary loss of human life. The sooner it ends it will be a very good news for me," he said.

#WATCH: SP Vaid reacts to his transfer from the post of #JammuAndKashmir DGP to J&K Transport Commissioner; says, "I'm going with a lot of good feelings" pic.twitter.com/utSkqJ11uB — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

Late on Thursday, Vaid was transferred and posted as the Transport Commissioner. Director General of Police (Prisons) Dilbagh Singh, who replaced Vaid, has been directed to look after the force until a regular appointment was made.

The official order to this effect was issued by R K Goyal the Principal Secretary of Home Department.

Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the DGP in December 2016. He is due to retire in October 2019.

Singh, who has been made the in-charge DGP, is a 1987-batch officer. He was made the head of the prison department in March after the infamous escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naved Jhatt while the latter was on a routine health check-up at a city hospital in February.