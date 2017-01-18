This Kashmiri IAS officer’s Facebook post on `Dangal` girl Zaira Wasim’s situation is going viral – Read here

Srinagar: Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim, who has been receiving accolades for her performance in "Dangal", is in the news these days for posting on social media an apology for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti -- an action for which she had been subjected to vicious trolling.

Zaira, however, later withdrew the letter after receiving unstinted support from well-wishers, including Bollywood celebrities and leading politicians.

After receiving the accolade from the film industry and elsewhere for her work in "Dangal", the 16-year-old met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, who enquired about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting.

However, the Srinagar-based Zaira was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged.

Now, Shah Faesal, a Kashmiri IAS officer, has uploaded a post on Facebook on the issue.

He has, however, not mentioned Zaira's name, but it is clear which incident he is referring to.

The actress had taken to Instagram and Facebook to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris.

Without saying what she was sorry for, the actor wrote in her "open confession/apology" that she does not want anyone to follow in her footsteps or even consider her as a role model.

"I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history."