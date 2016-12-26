This seer gives formula to `Save Hindus` - “10 kids”

Nagpur: A Hindu seer has advised the members of the community to produce 10 children each.

At the just concluded three-day Dharma Sanstrukti Mahakumbh, a congregation of seers backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vasudevanand Saraswati, whose status as Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt was legally challenged, said, “Discard the two children norm. Have 10 instead, don't worry about who will fend for them, god will take care of your kids.”

The Times of India reported that ironically, a demand for a national population policy was raised too.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvnavis, Assam Governor Banwarlilal Purohit, and city mayor Pravin Datke were also present at the meet.

Last Year, a court had declared as illegal the claim of religious leader Swami Vasudevananda Saraswati to the title of the "Shankaracharya" of Jyotishpeeth Badrikashram, one of the four shrines set up by Adi Sankara across the country.

Swami Vasudevananda Saraswati was also restrained from using the various insignia which the pontiffs of the four shrines - at Puri, Dwarka Shringeri and Badrinath - are entitled to carry.