This shows your mindset: Sapna Chaudhary reacts again to 'thumke wale' comment by BJP MP Ashwini Chopra

BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra had Choudhary a 'thumke lagane wale' and took potshots at Congress over rumours of the artist campaigning for the party.

NEW DELHI: Singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is not the one to take an offensive comment quietly. After thanking BJP MP Ashwini Chopra for watching her dance moves, Choudhary has hit back again. 

“This shows your mindset,” said the Haryanvi singer, adding that, “He is a senior man. I don't seek an apology.”

Choudhary further said, “I am an entertainer. I am focused on my work.” 

On Tuesday, BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra had Choudhary a 'thumke lagane wale' and took potshots at Congress over rumours of the artist campaigning for the party.

Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai (Congress men running the show will keep swaying it. Now it's upto them if they wanna win elections or sway around),” said Chopra.

Hitting back at BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra, Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary said on Monday that she had a good image. She also said that her work was her duty and she would continue to do it.

Earlier this week, Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on Friday visited the Congress headquarters in New Delhi seeking time to meet the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

According to reports, Choudhary could campaign for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The singer has, however, ruled out joining any political party for the moment. 

