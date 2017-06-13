This village in Rajasthan's Mewat will be named after US President Donald Trump

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 12:01
Washington: A village being developed in Rajasthan;s Mewat will be named after US President Donald Trump.

This was announced by noted Indian social worker who said that naming of the Mewat village after Trump will be part of his efforts to further India-US relationship.

"I announce to name one village in India as Trump Village," Sulabh International founder and chief, Bindeshwar Pathak, announced at a community event organised in the suburbs of Washington DC.

This, he said, is part of his effort to enhance India-US relationship.

Giving a presentation to local community and political leaders, Pathak said he is working to provide affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses and end the practice of manual scavenging.
In his address, he urged the Indian-American community to help realise the goal of sanitation and cleanliness in India.

Republican leader from Virginia, Ed Gillespie, who is running for Virginia Governor, highlighted the role the Indian-American community plays in the US, adding "the US has a very strong relationship with India”.

He also explored the option of adopting the technology of Sulabh international in Virginia and Maryland.

"Rural areas of Virginia have a problem in building toilets and its maintenance cost is very high. Several officials from both Virginia and Maryland have expressed their interest in adopting it locally so as to bring the cost down," said Virginia Republican Puneet Ahluwalia.

Congresswoman Barbara Comstock also felicitated Pathak on the occasion.

With PTI inputs

