This woman has offered Rs 25,000 reward for missing parrot

Patna: In a twist to the 'tota-maina' stories, a woman pining for her missing parrot has offered Rs 25,000 in reward to anyone who gets the pet back to her.

Babita Devi's pet parrot went missing early January. The resident of Warsaliganj Chowk in Nawada district has put up posters and distributed handbills asking for people's help in finding the bird, a district police official said on Tuesday.

"She had the parrot for eight years and was very close to it. Her parrot was like a family member to her. She is been unable to sleep and eat ever since the bird went missing," her family friend Bachchan Pandey said.

Pandey said that Babita's three sons and her close relatives have turned to social media to seek help in finding the parrot.