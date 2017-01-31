This woman has offered Rs 25,000 reward for missing parrot
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:32
Representational image
Patna: In a twist to the 'tota-maina' stories, a woman pining for her missing parrot has offered Rs 25,000 in reward to anyone who gets the pet back to her.
Babita Devi's pet parrot went missing early January. The resident of Warsaliganj Chowk in Nawada district has put up posters and distributed handbills asking for people's help in finding the bird, a district police official said on Tuesday.
"She had the parrot for eight years and was very close to it. Her parrot was like a family member to her. She is been unable to sleep and eat ever since the bird went missing," her family friend Bachchan Pandey said.
Pandey said that Babita's three sons and her close relatives have turned to social media to seek help in finding the parrot.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:32
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!