This woman sent a gift made out of garbage to PM Narendra Modi — Here's his reply

New Delhi: Gita Devi, a 50-year-old woman who hails from Samastipur of Bihar, used to make basket, vases and other similar items from garbage and plastic waste like wrappers and polythene.

When Gita's son Manoj Kumar saw her work, he encouraged her to parcel the same to Prime Minister's office. She sent a basket made by her to the PM's office last month, little knowing that she would receive a 'spectacular' response from PM Narendra Modi himself, who must be receiving hundreds of gifts daily.

Very much to her surprise, the Prime Minister not only acknowledged the amazing gift Gita Devi sent to her but also saw a "vast potential of small scale industry" in the woman's craft. In fact, Modi hailed the idea of making the gift out of plastic waste and added that the move will be an excellent step towards environment protection.

"The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the Swachh Bharat campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry," PM Narendra Modi wrote to her.

No wonder, Gita was astonished to have received a reply from the Prime Minister himself. When her family read the letter to her as she is illiterate, Gita said she expressed her feeling with utmost joy.

Gita's husband Ramchandra Jha is a farmer with a small landholding. Her skillful use of waste is limited to just a hobby as she says she never thought of selling her work.

However, now that Gita has been encouraged by the Prime Minister, the duo is considering to take her hobby into next level.

"Now that we have got encouragement from none other than the prime minister, we feel it can be done. But we lack money to do any business. May be if we get a loan, we can do this," Gita's husband said.