This Women's Day, PM Modi to take Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program across India

NEW DELHI: In order to boost the government's initiative of saving and educating a girl child, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the pan-India expansion of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) program on March 8.

This International Women's Day, the Prime Minister will visit Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan to launch the expansion venture. He will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the program and distribute certificates to the best performing districts under BBBP program.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program will be expanded from the existing 161 districts to 640 districts all across the country.

In another landmark initiative, PM Modi will also inaugurate National Nutrition Mission, NNM from Jhunjhunu. Also, he will launch NNM-ICDS Common Application Software.

The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight. It aims at bringing down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls. The venture also looks forward to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children.