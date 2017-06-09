close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

This young Australian spotted a giant python slithering across road and then planked

A local Australian lad recently spotted a massive endangered python slithering across a road and then he did what most of us won't do – planked next to the snake.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:50
This young Australian spotted a giant python slithering across road and then planked
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: A local Australian lad recently spotted a massive endangered python slithering across a road and then he did what most of us won't do – planked next to the snake.

Matthew Bager – the man in question spotted the giant python crawling on the Mof Road on Tuesday night.

Realising that the Pilbara Rick Olive Python is an endangered species, Matthew waited with the python until it got off the road safely.

A Facebook user Tracey Heimberger had posted a photo showing Matthew Bager planking - lying flat on his stomach - next to a Pilbara rock olive python slithering across a road in Western Australia.

“Matthew Bager you’re a legend!!” Heimberger wrote.

“For those of you who aren’t aware- the Pilbara Rick Olive Python is an endangered species. Matthew waited with the python until it got off the road safely. For those of you who aren’t from the local area- this road is very busy especially at shift changeover & during the day (with tourists & general public).

TAGS

Pilbara Rick Olive PythonMatthew BagerMof RoadAustraliaendangered pythonFacebookTracey Heimberger post

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Two terrorists killed during infiltration bid in J&K...
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed during infiltration bid in J&K...

Germany calls for diplomacy to resolve Qatar crisis, end blockade
WorldAsia

Germany calls for diplomacy to resolve Qatar crisis, end bl...

Amazon launches iMCO Watch in India at Rs 13,900
Technology

Amazon launches iMCO Watch in India at Rs 13,900

First female Sikh and first turbaned lawmakers take Indian-...
EuropeWorld

First female Sikh and first turbaned lawmakers take Indian-...

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...
WorldAsia

Thai man jailed for 35 years for `defaming` royals on Faceb...

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China&#039;s Yangtze tops the list
Environment

Ganga second-most polluting river in world; China's Ya...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video