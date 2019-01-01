Those accusing me in Rafale deal are weakening security forces: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday refuted allegations levelleed by his political opponents on his government as he spoke on a wide range of issues including Ram Temple issue, Triple Talaq bill, Surgical Strikes, his government's actions against graft accused members of the Gandhi family and the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a no-holds-barred interview with news agency ANI, the PM also shared his vision for the country, while reiterating his government's commitment to ''Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas.''

Ram Temple

PM Modi made it clear that any decision on bringing an Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

The PM suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court.

"We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said about the Ram temple matter when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.

Asked whether the government could consider issuing an Ordinance on Ram temple, the Prime Minister pointed out that the matter is before the Supreme Court and possibly in the final stages.

"Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he added.

Gandhi Family

''It is a fact that those considered first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail, that too for financial irregularities. It is a big thing. A set of people, who are at their service, are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives,'' PM Modi said.

On Ties With Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will make all efforts to keep the pressure on Pakistan, but it will be a huge mistake to believe that the country will mend its ways anytime soon.

Triple Talaq

PM Narendra Modi said that while Triple Talaq is a matter of gender equality, entry of women in Sabarimala is related to tradition. PM Modi also tried to clear the air on BJP`s apparent contradiction in its stand on the controversial Triple Talaq Ordinance and the ban on entry of women between the age group of (10-50 years) in the Sabarimala Temple by saying the Ordinance against Triple Talaq was brought keeping in mind gender equality and social justice and it should not be seen as interference in religious issues.

However, on the entry of women of menstrual age in the Sabarimala Temple and protests by Hindu groups, Prime Minister Modi said that the issue relates to tradition and the Supreme Court judgement that saw a dissent by a lady judge should be read carefully.

2019 Lok Sabha Polls

When asked if the upcoming 2019 elections would be anybody vs Modi, the PM said, ''It is going to be a 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan'. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.''

Rafale Deal

PM Narendra Modi said that the Congress is trying to throw muck on him even though the party has nothing to prove him wrong. PM Modi said that those levelling allegations on him are actually weakening the Indian security forces.

He added that in spite of allegations from the Congress in the Rafale deal, he will continue to expedite the procurement process in defence so that country`s security is not compromised.

"Those people who want to weaken the Army are levelling allegations. Should I worry that they are making personal attacks on me, or whether my country`s needs should be met? I decided that whatever abuses are hurled at me, whatever allegations are levelled against me, I will continue on the path of honesty and give primacy to the country`s security. I won`t leave my Army jawans merely to their fate. Whatever be their requirement, I will expedite the procurement processes. I will do it even if allegations are levelled me," PM Modi said in response to allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet purchase deal.

Surgical Strikes

PM Modi, while revealing details of the Surgical Strikes for the first time, said that the date of the attack was changed twice, keeping in mind the safety and security of the troops. The strikes were carried out days after terrorists attacked an Army camp in Uri in Kashmir, killing 20 soldiers.

The Prime Minister said the surgical strikes were planned as there was a "rage" building up within him as well as the Army after soldiers were burnt alive in the terror attack in Uri.

"I gave clear orders that whether you get success or failure, don`t think about that but come back before sunrise. Don`t fall for the lure and prolong it (the operation)," he said, turning a bit emotional while discussing that operation.

Emphasising that he was determined to see that none of the soldiers died in the operation, he said he had told them that they must return before sunrise even if they fail.

"Come back before sunrise, irrespective of the success or failure of the mission", this was my message to the Indian Army Special Forces` commandos who went across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 28, 2016, to carry out surgical strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir,'' the PM said.

Demonetisation

PM Modi said that the decision to ban old currency notes of high denomination - Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes - was not a 'Jhatka' (shock or sudden blow), adding that he had warned people a year earlier.

“ This (Demonetisation) wasn’t a jhatka. We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money), you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out. However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily,” PM Modi told ANI.

PM Modi on November 8, 2016 had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The Reserve Bank of India in its annual report later had said that 99.3 per cent of the total banned notes had returned to the banking system.

Ex-RBI Governor Urjit Patel

PM Modi said that there was no government or political pressure on former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel to resign from the Central Bank. PM Modi said that Patel had personally written to him several months ago about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons.

“He himself requested (to resign) on personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about it for past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. No question of political pressure.” the PM said.

Patel resigned in December from his post citing "personal reasons" amidst reports of a rift between the RBI and the government.

Prime Minister Modi, after Patel`s resignation, tweeted that the RBI Governor left behind a "great legacy."The Prime Minister further dispelled the opposition`s criticism that Patel was made to leave."No such question arises. I acknowledge that Patel did a good job as RBI Governor," Prime Minister Modi added.

Judiciary & CBI

Stressing that institutions like CBI and judiciary are paramount to his government, the Prime Minister stressed that the opposition Congress party has no right to criticise the BJP by saying that the government weakened such institutions in the country.

"Congress has no right to speak on this issue. Against the PM and PMO, the NAC (National Advisory Council) was formed. What kind of empowerment of the PMO was this? Cabinet takes such a big decision and a big leader tears that Cabinet decision at a press conference. What kind of respect is for an institution?", PM Modi questioned.

"Coming to the judiciary, they openly said that we will decide judiciary on the basis of ideology and senior judges were shown the door and junior judges were promoted. And you are talking about institutions? In the same RBI, several times Governors were forced to leave before their term expired. You called Planning Commission people a bunch of jokers," the Prime Minister added.

Farmers' Suicide And Loan Waiver



PM Modi said that farm loan waivers should be "definitely done" if it helps but that was not a long-term solution to the problem of farmer distress.

"What is lacking in our system, that farmer becomes debt-ridden and the governments have to repeat vicious cycle of elections and loan waivers. So a solution is to empower the farmers. From seed to market, give all facilities to the farmers," he said.