Those at receiving end of anti-graft drive are uneasy: Jaitley

Finance Minister on Monday hit out at Congress for its criticism of the government on demonetisation.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:32

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hit out at the Opposition Congress for its criticism of the government on demonetisation, saying those at the receiving end of the war against corruption would be "uneasy" with the steps being taken.

"It is obvious that any action against corruption and black money will never be supported by that political party (Congress). In three years, our government has taken steps after steps. Obviously those who are a, the receiving end of the steps are going to be uneasy about the steps we are taking. I don't expect them to support our steps," he said at a media briefing on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meeting here.

Jaitley was replying to a question about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's tweet that the BJP national executive's support to demonetisation is utter contempt of public opinion.

"I completely disagree with them (Chidambaram's views). Our analysis of demonetisation is completely different from theirs," he said.

Jaitley lashed out at the Congress saying when it was in power between 2004 and 2014 it had not taken a single step against black money.

"Corruption and elimination of black money was never part of the political and economic thinking of the UPA."
 

