हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Those pelting stones must be shot dead: BJP MP DP Vats

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had last week announced that all stone-pelting cases against youth across Jammu and Kashmir would be withdrawn.

Those pelting stones must be shot dead: BJP MP DP Vats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats has said that those pelting stones in Jammu and Kashmir should be shot dead. The Rajya Sabha MP from Bhiwani in Haryana made the remark while reacting to the government’s decision to withdraw cases against stone pelters.

“I read about the withdrawal of cases against stone-pelters. But I think those pelting stones should be shot dead,” said DP Vats while speaking to news agency ANI.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had last week announced that all stone-pelting cases against youth across Jammu and Kashmir would be withdrawn. He made the announcement during his two-day visit to the Valley.

Reacting to the same, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that the children of the state deserved to live in a positive atmosphere, which was free of all the terror and violence.

"Children from Jammu and Kashmir should also be given atmosphere and opportunity to develop like that of the other parts of the country, so that stone pelting, bombing and gunning stop and these children get a chance to grow," Mufti had said.

Rajnath Singh has visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the law and order situation in the state. During his visit, he discussed security and law and order situation with Governor NN Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior officials of various state and Central departments.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirStone peltingstone pelting KashmirDP VatsBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close