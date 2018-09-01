हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swara Bhasker

Those who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination are in power today: Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has triggered a fresh row.

Those who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination are in power today: Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has triggered a row by saying that those who celebrated the assassination of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, are in power at present. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Swara can be seen saying that the society should not be “bloodthirsty” to jail people.

In an interaction with mediapersons in the national capital, the actress said, “Is desh mein Mahatma Gandhi jaise mahaan insaan ki hatya hui, us waqt bhi kuch aise log the jo celebrate kar rahe the unki hatya ko, aaj wo satta mein hain, un sabko daal dena chahiye jail mein?, nahin na. Obvioulsy nahi (Mahatma Gandhi was killed in this country, and at that time also there were people who celebrated. Today they are in power, should we jail all of them? Obviously, no.)”

Tags:
Swara BhaskerSwara Bhaskar Mahatma Gandhi remarkSwara Bhaskar Mahatma Gandhi killing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close