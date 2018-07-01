हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Those who deposit black money abroad close to BJP, alleges Mayawati

The BSP supremo alleged that the saffron party, in a short span of time, has emerged as the wealthiest party of the country.

Those who deposit black money abroad close to BJP, alleges Mayawati

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his promises of bringing back the black money. She accused the Prime Minister-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption. 

The BSP supremo alleged that the saffron party, in a short span of time, has emerged as the wealthiest party of the country. Questioning the Prime Minister's silence, Mayawati said that most of those people who deposit money abroad are close to BJP.

"People of the nation want to know why is govt, especially the PM, silent on black money? Is it because most of those people who deposit money abroad are those close to BJP, due to whom it has emerged as the wealthiest party of India in such short span of time?" she told news agency ANI.

Referring to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who are accused of being involved in financial frauds, she said, "Businessmen take the help of Indian banks to flourish their business and then flee after conning them to deposit their money outside. People in the country are wondering why is Narendra Modi government so helpless when it comes to stopping them."

Citing BJP breaking alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, the BSP president said that the saffron party has chucked development issue and come back to its original agenda of hatred, communal disharmony and divisive politics.

Mayawati's statement comes on a day when the BJP government celebrate the first anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The unprecedented GST was brought into effect on July 1, 2017 after being launched in a majestic ceremony at the Central Hall of Parliament on the midnight of 30 June, 2017.

Tags:
MayawatiBJPBSPGSTblack moneyNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close