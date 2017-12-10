Those who don't love India should leave country, punished: RSS

JAIPUR: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said those who do not love India should leave the country and a law should be enacted to punish those who disrespect the tricolour.

Alleging that the Congress divided the nation, he said it was a big lie that it helped India attain Independence.

"If you cannot love Bharat then leave Bharat. And, a law should be enacted to punish those who disrespect the country or the national flag," Kumar said at an event here.

"It is a fact that the Congress divided India and it is a big lie that it helped the country attain Independence. Who divided the nation - Jawaharlal Nehru. Who united the nation - Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

Kumar said there was no "temporary article in any constitution in the world like Article 370 in the Constitution of India".

There was a need to bring the people of Kashmir into the mainstream, he said.

The RSS leader said China had to bow down to India on the Dokalam issue under diplomatic pressure.