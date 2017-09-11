close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Those who litter shouldn't chant Vande Mataram: Modi

Modi said those who clean roads have the first right to chant Vande Mataram. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:38
Those who litter shouldn&#039;t chant Vande Mataram: Modi

New Delhi: People who litter the country should not chant “Vande Mataram”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here on Monday, marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address.

Modi said those who clean roads have the first right to chant Vande Mataram.

“As I entered, I heard people chanting loudly ‘Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram!’… The value of patriotism fills my heart. But do we have the right to say Vande Mataram?” Modi asked.

“Whether we clean the roads or not, we do not have the right to litter our motherland,” he added.

He asked the youth to build toilets first before building temples.

“Swami Vivekananda said that only rituals will not connect an individual to divinity…‘Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva’,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

TAGS

Vande MataramPM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiSwami Vivekananda

From Zee News

Cuban government says 10 people killed by Hurricane Irma
World

Cuban government says 10 people killed by Hurricane Irma

Philippines says some rebels ready to surrender as troops advance in Marawi
WorldAsia

Philippines says some rebels ready to surrender as troops a...

WorldAsia

Patient kills foreign Red Cross staffer in Afghanistan

World

India complains over 'offensive' Australian lamb...

Zimbabwe&#039;s Grace Mugabe says model attacked her with knife
AfricaWorld

Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe says model attacked her with k...

World

Two Swiss trains collide, injuring around 30 people: Police

Odisha

Former Odisha Health Minister Syed Mustafiz Ahmed passes aw...

World Trade Centre was target of terrorists 8 years before 9/11
World

World Trade Centre was target of terrorists 8 years before...

Notice issued to Centre over PIL seeking stay on Blue Whale game
India

Notice issued to Centre over PIL seeking stay on Blue Whale...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'