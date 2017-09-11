Those who litter shouldn't chant Vande Mataram: Modi

New Delhi: People who litter the country should not chant “Vande Mataram”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here on Monday, marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address.

Modi said those who clean roads have the first right to chant Vande Mataram.

“As I entered, I heard people chanting loudly ‘Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram!’… The value of patriotism fills my heart. But do we have the right to say Vande Mataram?” Modi asked.

“Whether we clean the roads or not, we do not have the right to litter our motherland,” he added.

He asked the youth to build toilets first before building temples.

“Swami Vivekananda said that only rituals will not connect an individual to divinity…‘Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva’,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.