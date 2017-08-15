close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who have looted the nation and the poor are now not able to sleep peacefully.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 08:56

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who have looted the nation and the poor are now not able to sleep peacefully.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he also said that those who own "benami" properties were facing difficult times. 

"Soon after the Benami Act was implemented, the government has seized benami properties worth Rs 800 crore," he said.

He said his government had implemented the demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP) for military personnel after it had been kept pending for 30-40 years.

TAGS

Narendra ModiRed FortIndependence DayBenami Act

From Zee News

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youth to create a &#039;New India&#039;
India

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to...

India

Surgical strike proved India's strength: PM Narendra M...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honou...

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi
India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

Asia

Death toll in Nepal floods reaches 91

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Modi to cow vigilantes
India

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Mod...

India

PM Narendra Modi denounces mob violence

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting &#039;Triple Talaq&#039;, says entire nation is with them
India

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting 'Triple Talaq...

India

Many countries helping India in war against terror, says PM...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?