CBI

Those with lot to hide preventing CBI from their states: Arun Jaitley

A day after Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal withdrew 'general consent' accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit back saying fear is the primary driving factor for such moves.

File photo

New Delhi: A day after Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal withdrew 'general consent' accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit back saying fear is the primary driving factor for such moves.

Saying that the two state government's possible fear of investigations has prompted them to bar CBI. "Only those who have a lot to hide have taken the step of not letting CBI come to their state. There is no sovereignty of any state in the matter of corruption," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Andhra move is not motivated by any particular case but in fear of what is likely to happen."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had extended her support to her counterpart Chandrababu Naidu over the issue.  "What Chandrababu Naidu has done is absolutely right. The BJP is using the CBI and other agencies to pursue its own political interests and vendetta," she had said.

The general consent was accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in West Bengal in 1989.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh was the first off the block to block CBI when the state government here withdrew the 'general consent' given to members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise power and jurisdiction in the state. According to a notification issued by the state government, the investigating agency, from now on, cannot conduct raids in Andhra Pradesh, or else, it will have to seek prior permission for entry into the state regarding any official work.

The CBI's functions will be carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of AP. 

TDP leader Lanka Dinakar said, "This decision has been taken in wake of incidents happening in CBI since last six months. It lost its independence due to the involvement of Modi-led Union govt which is using CBI as tools against political opponents by means of preparing fabricated statements."

This has prompted speculation that other non-BJP states too could question CBI's autonomy and block it from investigating cases.

