Punjab University

Thousands of Punjabi students fail Class 10 Punjabi language test, professor blames authorities

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had on Tuesday announced PSEB Class 10 Matriculation results 2018.

Representational image

CHANDIGARH: More than 27,000 students have failed in the Punjabi language paper in the Class 10 examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) this year. Just days after the results were out, a Punjab University professor on Friday blamed the authorities calling them impractical.

Professor Y R Angrish further said that the fund they are allocated with for Punjabi language is very less. Mentioning countries like China, Japan and Germany, the Punjab University professor said that unlike these countries, the mother tongue in the state is not given priority.

"China, Japan, Germany follow their mother tongue spiritually. Officials in Punjab are not practical about it, we have less funding for Punjabi," Professor Angrish told ANI.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had on Tuesday announced PSEB Class 10 Matriculation results 2018. The results were made available on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was held from March 12 to 31, 2018.

Gurpreet Singh from Ludhiana's Shri Harikrishan Sahib Senior Secondary School topped the examination after scoring 98 per cent. 

Jasmeen Kaur of Kapurthala bagged the second position with a score of 97.85 percent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured 97.59 per cent in the examination.

Punjab UniversityPSEBPSEB Class 10PSEB class 10 results
