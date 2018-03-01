Thousands throng Kufri zoo to catch a glimpse of caged ‘Honeypreet’

The centre of attraction at Kufri zoo near Shimla these days is Honeypreet, who is attracting visitors from far flung areas. But before you mistake this Honeypreet for someone else, let us tell you that the Honeypreet referred to here is a female leopard, who has been brought to the Himalayan Nature Park.

The popularity of the leopard has been attributed to her name – Honeypreet, which is the name of jailed adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan. According to reports, travellers from India as well as abroad have travelled to the zoo, 15 km from Shimla, to get a glimpse of the leopard.

This leopard was rescued at the time when Honeypreet was arrested by Panchkula police on charges of inciting violence after conviction of Ram Rahim in rape case. As the timing of Honeypreet’s arrest and the leopard’s capture coincided, forest department worked named her as Honeypreet.

The female leopard is given 3 kg of chicken and mutton as part of her daily diet. She was pregnant when brought to the zoo and later gave birth to two cubs. A zoo worker named Kanta takes care of her.