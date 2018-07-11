हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Triple talaq

Thrashed and starved for a month, Triple Talaq victim dies in UP

According to her sister, Razia was given Triple Talaq by her husband over the phone. She is survived by a six-year-old kid.

ANI photo

Bareilly: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, died after she was allegedly thrashed and locked up in a room for a month without food. A victim of Triple Talaq, Razia died on Tuesday while she was undergoing treatment.

The victim's sister said that Razia was locked inside the room without any food or water and was thrashed by her husband for dowry.

"After locking her for a month in the house, he left her at a relative's house. I got her home as soon as I was informed. We went to the police to report the incident. However, the police didn`t register any case," she said.

Founder of NGO Mera Haq, Farhat Naqvi, told ANI that Razia's husband Nahim was married before and that he tortured his first wife in the same way.

"Razia was admitted to the district hospital. After that, she was transferred to Lucknow for treatment. However, her condition became critical and was transferred back," said Naqvi.

(With inputs from ANI)

