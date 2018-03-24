Threat to Lalu Prasad's life, BJP conspiring against him, alleges son Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday alleged that there is a threat to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's life and claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am sure there is a threat to LaluJi's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP," he said.

His statement comes after Lalu was on Saturday sentenced to seven years in prison each in connection with two cases in the fourth fodder scam case. He will be serving a 14-year-jail term and will have to pay Rs 60 lakh in fine for the case. Tejaswi said that they will challenge the verdict in High Court. "We will challenge it in HC and decide the further strategy on the basis of overall judgement in all the four cases," he said.

The fourth case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in the early 1990s. Lalu has been sentenced under different sections of the Indian Penal code and the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Reacting to the verdict, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Lalu is paying the price for what he has done. "Law is doing its work, this is not a party's judgement. As you sow so shall you reap. (Kanoon apna kaam karta hai. Ispar meri koi tippani nahi hai. Na ye koi party ka judgement hai. Jaisi karni, waisi bharni), Singh said.

Prabhat Kumar, Lalu Prasad's counsel, told journalists that he will appeal in a higher court against the judgment. The court had on March 19 held the 69-year-old RJD chief guilty along with 18 others in connection with the case.

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, however, was acquitted in the case along with 12 other accused.

Lalu has been serving prison term in Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi since 23 December 2013 after being convicted in the second fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from the Deogarh treasury.

The RJD supremo is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he was admitted last week after he complained of chest pain and discomfort in jail.