हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Threats to PM Modi: 'No roadshows,' say security agencies, with months to go for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

PM Narendra Modi has been provided with a multi-layered and impregnable Z+ plus security cover. 

Threats to PM Modi: &#039;No roadshows,&#039; say security agencies, with months to go for 2019 Lok Sabha elections
File photo (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has tightened the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of growing threats to him by the CPI-M Maoists and Pakistan-backed terror groups. According to reports, the Home Ministry has also issued new guidelines to the state governments in this regard and directed them to take all measures to protect the Prime Minister whenever he arrives on a visit.

The MHA has informed all the states about the new security guidelines, the sources said.

Even ministers and senior officers without security clearance will not be allowed to come close to the Prime Minister, claim sources close to the MHA.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said that PM Modi's security would be stepped up during a meeting held at his residence earlier in June. The Home Minister also set up a committee to review the security of PM Modi, who has been provided with a multi-layered and impregnable Z+ plus security cover. 

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and other top government officials.

The meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence was called in the wake of alleged assassination threat from Maoism to PM Modi. 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Pune Police, while probing the journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder, had seized some objectionable documents from those accused in the crime, which talked about targeting PM Modi.

The SIT later told the local court on June 7 that they had seized a 'letter' from the house of a Delhi resident Rona Wilson - one of the five people arrested on June 6 for having alleged Maoist 'links' – which mentioned about a plan of the ultras mulling "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident".

The letter also suggested that PM Modi should be targeted during his road shows.

Apparently, the Home Ministry is likely to cut down on PM Modi's roadshows as the same has been suggested by security agencies.

PM Modi's roadshows had been a major crowd puller for the BJP and helped the party in establishing a direct connection with voters during crucial polls.

Restrictions on PM Modi's roadshows may have some bearing on the saffron party as 2019 Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away.

Tags:
Narendra ModiHome Ministryassassination threat to PM Modimaoists letterRajnath Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close