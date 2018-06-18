हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cheating

Three arrested for attempting to cheat in UP Police exam using spy devices

Police suspect that the accused were going to walk into the examination hall with the spy devices.

Three arrested for attempting to cheat in UP Police exam using spy devices
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Police in Allahabad arrested three men on charges of planning to carry electronic devices when appearing for the UP Police Public Services Commission constable recruitment exam.

The exams is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and police suspect that the accused were going to walk into the examination hall with the spy devices. News agency ANI reports that the person inside the examination hall would click a photo of the question paper and send it to solvers outside. These solvers would then provide the answers through a spy mike.

Police officials suspect that the solvers charge close to Rs 5 lakhs per candidate.

Incidents of technology and cutting-edge devices being used for cheating during examinations is becoming increasingly common around the world. Spycams, voice recorders, portable scanners are just some examples of how candidates are attempting to cheat their way past tough questions.

Tags:
Cheatingexam cheatingexaminations

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close