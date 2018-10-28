हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Three arrested in man's murder in Delhi's Seelampur

Three men were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly killing a man in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area, police said Saturday.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly killing a man in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as Shahbaz (22), resident of Jafrabad, Jibran (24), resident of Kabir Nagar in Shahdara and Rizwan (22) from Seelampur. A juvenile was also apprehended in the case, they added.

On October 15, three armed men shot one Nabi Ahmed in Seelampur when the latter was returning home. He was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. On 
October 17, the victim succumbed to his injuries, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During investigation, we tracked a 'suspicious' mobile number, which helped us identify the three accused, he said.

During interrogation, the arrested revealed Rizwan was the main conspirator, police said. Rizwan and Ahmed had reportedly fought many times on petty issues, following which Rizwan conspired with his associates to eliminate Ahmed, Thakur said.

Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from Rizwan's possession, he added. 

