train accident

Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derail

The incident took place near a railway crossing in Darbhanga - some 140 kilometres from the state capital of Patna.

Representational image

New Delhi: Three coaches of the Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed in Bihar on Friday morning.

The incident took place near a railway crossing in Darbhanga - some 140 kilometres from the state capital of Patna. While there is yet no report on if there are any injuries or casualties, news agency ANI reported that railway officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

(This is a developing news break)

 

