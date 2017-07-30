close
Three held in Kulgam for raping minor girls

The girl alleged that they were then taken to some unknown building by the men and raped there.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:17

Srinagar: Police have arrested three men from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping two minor girls five days ago.

One of the girls filed a police complaint in Kulgam, alleging she and her friend were abducted by three men while returning home, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl alleged that they were then taken to some unknown building by the men and raped there.

"During the course of investigation, three culprits -- Mujeeb-u-Rehman Sofi, Ashiq Ahmad Shah and Towseef Ahmad Zargar -- were arrested," the official said.

He said medico-legal formalities of the victims were conducted and the statements have been recorded.

"More arrests are expected in coming days and every possible effort is being made to ensure that strict punishment is awarded to the culprits under law," he added.

