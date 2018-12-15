हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a former soldier, killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

At least three terrorists were on Saturday killed in an encounter in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The three neutralised terrorists belonged to terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

As the encounter began, the terrorists were trapped in an open area.

The operation was conducted by joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

One of the terrorists, Zahoor Thokar, was earlier a soldier in the Indian Army. He fled from an Army camp with an AK-47 last year.

There were also reports of stone pelting in the area as the encounter took place. The forces had to resort to tear-gas shelling to disperse the protesters.

Jammu and KashmirPulwamaPulwama encounterJammu and Kashmir encounterHizbul Mujahideen

