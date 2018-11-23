Three, including former SPO, kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

SRINAGAR: Three persons including a former special police officer (SPO) were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen Friday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

The gunmen kidnapped Basharat Ahmad Wagay, a former SPO, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay from their village at Reban in Zainapora area of Shopian, the sources said.

However, a police official said they were ascertaining the reports about kidnapping of the three persons.

"No one has come forward with a complaint about the kidnappings so far. We are ascertaining facts," the official said.

Militants killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of being informers of security forces.