Three Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo: Three Indian fishermen were arrested and a flat bottom trawler was detained for illegally fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, the media reported on Sunday.

The arrests were made by Sri Lankan Navy's Northern Naval Command ship when it was on routine patrol on Saturday, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The three were engaged in bottom trawling in Sri Lankan waters, about 13 Nm northwest of the Kovilam Point.

The trawler was brought to Kareinagar and the fishermen were handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Director of Fisheries for action.