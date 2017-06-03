close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Three jawans injured in blast in Manipur

The bomb, suspected to be an IED, exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 22:45

Imphal: Three Assam Rifles jawans were today injured in a blast near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The bomb, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal, at about 2.15 pm when an Assam Rifle patrol party was moving on foot.

Three jawans -- Subedar Sher Ram, and Riflemen Sachin and Basumatari -- were injured, police said.

All three were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to the military hospital at Leimakhong.

TAGS

Army jawansManipur blastAssam Rifles jawansblast in ManipurIndo-Myanmar borderManipurTengnoupal district

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Constable held for death threat call to Delhi CM
Delhi

Constable held for death threat call to Delhi CM

Will strongly tackle criminals in UP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Will strongly tackle criminals in UP: Adityanath

Ceasefire violation in two sectors in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch, two injured
India

Ceasefire violation in two sectors in J&K's Poonch...

Pak blocks bank accounts of over 5,000 suspected terrorists
Asia

Pak blocks bank accounts of over 5,000 suspected terrorists

Over 1 lakh jobs created in Uttarakhand by Baba Ramdev: CM
Uttarakhand

Over 1 lakh jobs created in Uttarakhand by Baba Ramdev: CM

27 dead as Yemen army closes in on Taez palace
World

27 dead as Yemen army closes in on Taez palace

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video