Three jawans injured in blast in Manipur

Imphal: Three Assam Rifles jawans were today injured in a blast near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The bomb, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal, at about 2.15 pm when an Assam Rifle patrol party was moving on foot.

Three jawans -- Subedar Sher Ram, and Riflemen Sachin and Basumatari -- were injured, police said.

All three were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to the military hospital at Leimakhong.