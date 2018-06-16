हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Three killed in road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The accident occurred in Auras police station area on the bridge over Sai river late last night.

Unnao: Two members of a family were among three killed in an accident which occurred after their car hit a divider on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said today.

The deceased were identified as Nirupama (45), her son Anmol (11), and the car driver, Rajendra Yadav (35).

According to Superintendent of Police Harish Kumar, "The accident occurred in Auras police station area on the bridge over Sai river late last night.

The passengers were returning from Jaipur after purchasing an idol. Three people died while as many were injured."

Meanwhile, a car which had stopped to see the accident site was hit by a bus, injuring all six passengers travelling in it, the SP said.

All the injured people have been hospitalised in Lucknow, they said. 

Uttar PradeshUnnaoLucknow-Agra ExpresswayAuras police station

