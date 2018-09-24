हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Three more terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Kupwara

A security personnel has lost his life during the action. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway.

Three more terrorists killed by security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara

Srinagar: Three more terrorists have been gunned down on Monday after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration bid was foiled in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector on Sunday.

A security personnel has lost his life during the action. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway.

On Sunday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was identified as a top commander of Pakistani origin belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The slain terrorist was identified as Adnan - one of the top commanders of banned terror outfit JeM in the Kashmir Valley. He was of Pakistani origin. 

Slain terrorist's body and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and incriminating material were also recovered from the site of the encounter.

Security forces had launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation in Dar Ganie Gund village of Aribal area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a J&K Police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party and the fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

Since the day three policemen were abducted and killed by terrorists in the state, security forces have been launching search operations to nab them.

Three cops were Friday abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian district.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKupwaraPulwama

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close