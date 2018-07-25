हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Three sisters found dead in Delhi, police rule out foul play

The bodies were sent for postmortem and an inquiry was ordered in the case.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Wednesday. They were aged two, four and eight respectively and were declared brought dead by the hospital on Tuesday, they added. 

They were brought there by their family members and the hospital authorities informed the police about their deaths. 

The police, however, have ruled out any foul play as no injury marks were found on their bodies, a police officer said. 

It seemed to be a case of natural death, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem and an inquiry ordered in the case. 

Their father was unemployed and the family was financially weak. 

