UP Police

Three UP cops suspended after video of them drinking on duty goes viral

The source of the video is not yet known but the the erring cops have been punished for being drunk on duty.

Three UP cops suspended after video of them drinking on duty goes viral
ANI Photo

New Delhi: There is no rule against drinking but for law enforcement personnel to be saying cheers while on duty was always going to be a hard drink to swallow. And that is exactly what happened with three cops in Moradabad after a video of them consuming liquor went viral on social media.

The three policemen were suspended on Thursday in what is a stern message to the police force in Uttar Pradesh - a state where crime records often make headlines for the wrong reasons. News agency ANI reported that the SSP in Moradabad found the three police personnel guilty of drinking liquor on duty and issued the suspension order. He however said that the source of the video is not known till yet.

This is not the first time that UP police personnel have been found guilty of drinking on duty. Instances of several cops consuming liquor and creating chaos have been reported in the past as well.

These incidents repeatedly embarrass a police force that is expected to remain vigilant against crime.

UP PolicePolice

