ThrowbackTuesday: A pic of Sushma Swaraj taking over as youngest Cabinet minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is immensely popular on social networking site Twitter, has now shared a throwback picture when she was a new entrant into the world of politics.

The picture dates back to July 1977 – the year when she took over as the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government.

July 1977 – Governor of Haryana Shri Jaisukh Lal Hathi greeting on my taking over as the youngest Cabinet Minister http://t.co/rr8O6Xirsy — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 13, 2014

She was just 25 years-old then.

In this picture, Swaraj is being felicitated by the then Governor of Haryana, Jaisukh Lal Hathi, after she took over as the youngest Cabinet minister.

The 64-year-old BJP leader has been sharing a goldmine of old photographs with her followers on Twitter.

Sometimes back, she had tweeted a throwback picture from her wedding album as a thank you note to followers who wished her.

The picture showed Swaraj as a bride with her husband and senior Supreme Court lawyer Swaraj Kaushal.

Thanks for your greetings and good wishes on our wedding anniversary. @sushmaswaraj & @GovernorSwaraj pic.twitter.com/d80OTAiMjc — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 13, 2016

Swaraj's wedding picture has been 'liked' almost 4500 times so far.

She had also posted an old picture of herself and husband visiting veteran politician and social reformer Jayaprakash Narayan four decades ago.

25 June : Me and @governorswaraj with JP - who led movement against emergency - at JPs residence 40 yrs back. pic.twitter.com/CW4TNpHdlU — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2016

Swaraj has earned a lot of praise from her followers on Twitter from across the globe for responding to SOS complaints from people in trouble.