Uttar Pradesh

Thundershowers to hit over parts of Uttar Pradesh in next 3 hours, alerts IMD

The weakening of cross-equatorial flow has caused a reduction in rainfall activity over peninsular India and parts of west India and is likely to remain subdued during the next four to five days.

Lucknow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heavy rain alert over parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours. The weather department predicted thundershowers over Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts and adjoining areas.

The monsoon trough is slight to the north of its normal position and remain active with three embedded cyclonic circulations over Haryana and adjoining northwest Uttar Pradesh, over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining parts of north Madhya Pradesh and over north Odisha and neighbourhood.

In association with the active monsoon trough, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next two to three days.

Uttar Pradesh has already been reeling under heavy rain and a flood-like situation with deaths of at least 16 people being reported so far. The Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following the heavy showers, officials said. Six people were also marooned in a village of Lalitpur district on Sunday morning.

