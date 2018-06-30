हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thundershowers predicted for Delhi on Sunday

While monsoon has officially already arrived here, the city has only witnessed sporadic light rain so far.

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas will get rain accompanied by thunder on Sunday, the Met department has predicted.

While monsoon has officially already arrived here, the city has only witnessed sporadic light rain so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) though has predicted a wet Sunday with cloudy skies and light rainfall in several parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to stay at around 36 degree Celsuis while the minimum will hover around 27C.

IMD has also predicted thundershowers in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

 

