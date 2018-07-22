हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Thundershowers to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday: Met dept

Thundershowers are likely to hit some places in Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha districts and adjoining areas.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Sunday issued a fresh alert and predicted rains accompanied by thundershowers in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital region on Saturday, bringing down the maximum temperature. In the last 24 hours, the city received 24.2 mm rain till 8.30 am. Further, 5 mm of rain was recorded till 5.30 pm, the weather department said.

Punjab and Haryana too received showers on Saturday. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 16.4 mm rainfall, with the showers inundating roads and low-lying areas and causing traffic jams at various places.

The Met department has forecast heavy rains to hit isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies)

