Thunderstorm and rain alert for Delhi-NCR; strong winds warning in Himachal Pradesh

Thunderstorm and rains are likely in several areas of Delhi and adjoining NCR on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and thundershowers are expected in Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, apart from the national capital.

The weather department has also predicted light rain and thundershowers at isolated places in next 48-72 hours in Punjab. Similar predictions have been made for areas in Uttar Pradesh like Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor.

Even in Himachal Pradesh, IMD official said that rainfall is expected in many regions between May 6 and May 8. Thunderstorm and strong wind warnings have been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts. The warning was confirmed by IMD Himachal Pradesh director Mangal Singh.

Sunday seems set to bring heatwave conditions back to Vidarbha, after a few days of respite. However, the northernmost pocket of the country - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand - could face thunderstorms with squalls and even hail on Sunday. Assam and Meghalaya have been slotted for more rain.

Parts of northern India have been reeling under the effect of sudden and heavy bursts of rain combined with very windy conditions. The combination of these factors has claimed the lives of over 120 people and injured over 300, with the majority of cases in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.