Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday: Lucknow Met centre

On Thursday, a regional Met centre official said that the monsoon in the state is expected to hit only by this month end.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Friday forecasted that a thunderstorm accompanied with rain and dust is likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh later in the day. The places include Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Shravasti, Balrampur and adjoining areas.

"The monsoon will arrive in the eastern districts only around June 26 and 28, Director of Regional Met centre, J P Gupta said.
The spate of severe heat will continue for another couple of days," he said.

Meanwhile, the Met office informed that very light rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the eastern UP but the weather remained dry in the western region in the past 24 hours.

Day temperature rose appreciably in Meerut division and there were no major changes in the remaining divisions of the state.

They were markably above normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad divisions, appreciably above normal in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra divisions and above normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Allahabad at 44.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

