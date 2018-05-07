IMD issues thunderstorm, squall warnings for many states

New Delhi: Thunderstorms accompanied with squall and hail is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department warning issued on Monday morning, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds will hit isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Some areas of Rajasthan will witness dust storm on Monday while heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Vidarbha in Maharashtra will face heatwave conditions in one or two pockets.

On May 8, thunderstorms accompanied with squall and hail will hit some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Some places in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will see thunderstorms with squall.

Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub ­Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala. Heavy rain will take place isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala while heatwave conditions will prevail in one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

Wednesday, too, will witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Vidarbha will continue to reel under heatwave conditions. The weather on Thursday at a few places in West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will see thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds. Vidrabha will have heatwave conditions in one or two pockets on Wednesday and Thursday too.

Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds will be witnessed at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Thursday too.

At least 124 people were killed when massive dust storms and thunderstorms hit several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last week. The highest casualties were from Uttar Pradesh where almost 73 persons were killed. Rajasthan witnessed the death of 35 people.