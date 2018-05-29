Thunderstorms kill 38, injure several more across Bihar, Jharkhand and UP

Patna: Thunderstorms across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on Monday left as many as 38 dead and many more injured across the three states. While all three states have pressed emergency services into action, local reports suggest that the eventual death toll could rise.

Of the total number of deaths reported from the three states, 17 deaths were reported from across Bihar alone. Four deaths were reported from Gaya while Munger, Aurangabad and Nawada saw three, five and two deaths respectively. Local media reports suggest three members of a family died in Pekha village of Katihar.

News agency ANI reported that there were 12 deaths in Jharkhand with at least 28 injuries reported. Of the dead, three lost their lives in the state capital of Ranchi alone.

The thundershowers also took a toll on lives in UP where nine people lost their lives. News agency PTI quoted a senior government official as saying that district magistrates of affected areas have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours. (Read full report here)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued another warning of a thunderstorm for Tuesday afternoon for areas close to Hardoi, Sitapur and Farrukhabad in UP. Local officials here have been put on high alert.