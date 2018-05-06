Thunderstorms, squall and heavy rains likely in 13 states, 2 UTs on Monday: IMD

New Delhi: Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday, Indian Meteorological Department has said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely on Monday at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab. Heavy rains are likely on Monday at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, it said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh, the IMD added.

Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in west Rajasthan, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools will remain closed on May 7 and 8, 2018. State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Sunday that the decision to keep schools closed has been taken in view of the MeT department's warning.

Also, in view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

Parts of western UP were battered in the Wednesday's (May 2, 2018) storm which also struck the adjoining Rajasthan districts. More than 100 people died due to the storm.

