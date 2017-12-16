Tibetans holding key govt posts in Arunachal threatening national security, alleges NGO

Itanagar: A non-governmental organization in Arunachal Pradesh has appealed to national security agencies to find out whether the state government has appointed "Tibetans" to key administrative positions.

The Green Arunachal Foundation (GAF) has allegedly claimed that two "Tibetans" are working as state government officials, and warned that if true, this development can possibly compromise national security.

Addressing a press conference here today, GAF Chairman Takam Tatung allegedly claimed that Nob Tsering is a Tibetan national and occupying the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"A Tibetan national in the CMO is a threat to the national security and national security agencies should cross-check the facts," Tatung demanded during his interaction with the media.

He allegedly claimed that Tsering was originally a lower division clerk in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang when former chief minister Dorjee Khandu was the state's power minister.

He further alleged that Tsering is holding the posts of relief and rehabilitation deputy director and OSD in the Chief Minister's office.

Tatung claimed that the state government and the concerned department are yet to reply to questions placed before them through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

He alleged that the wife of the longest-serving OSD to the chief minister, Lham Tashi, is also a Tibetan and has both a Tibetan passport and an Indian passport.

He suggested that Chief Minister Khandu is being influenced by his OSDs to promote the Tibetan language of Bodhi and other initiatives for Tibetans residing in the state.

The GAF also demanded that the CBI probe the chopper crash which led to the demise of former chief minister Dorjee Khandu and intervention of the governor into the alleged Rs.60 crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) 2016-17 scam.