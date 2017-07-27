close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tiger count in U'khand goes up to 242, 2nd highest in India

According to the data, at least 208 tigers have been identified in Corbett Tiger Reserve, up from last year's 163.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:24
Tiger count in U&#039;khand goes up to 242, 2nd highest in India
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Dehradun: The count of tigers in Uttarakhand has gone up to 242 with an increase of 63 big cats this year, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said.

Also 11 cubs were found in the two tiger reserves, he had said on July 26 releasing the latest figures for the year 2016 -17.

Uttarakhand has two tiger reserves - the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Chief minister Rawat congratulated the forest department for the great work being done for the conservation of tigers and added that in terms of area and tiger population ratio, Uttarakhand is the number one state behind Karnataka which has 400 big cats.

According to the data, at least 208 tigers have been identified in Corbett Tiger Reserve, up from last year's 163. Also six cubs were identified there.

At least 34 tigers have been identified in Rajaji Tiger Reserve in 2016-17, up from previous year's 16, he said, adding five cubs were also found there.

Around 535 cameras were installed in Corbett Tiger Reserve, while 562 cameras were put at strategic locations in core areas of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in collaboration with the Indian Wildlife Institute and World Nature Fund (WWF).

TAGS

UttarakhandTigerTiger reservesForest Departmentconservation

From Zee News

Technology

US indicts suspected Russian 'mastermind' of $4 b...

Three crew members set for launch to International Space Station on Friday
Space

Three crew members set for launch to International Space St...

Ghatkopar collapse: Trapped under debris life finally won!
India

Ghatkopar collapse: Trapped under debris life finally won!

KarnatakaIndia

Sasikala jail bribery case: Top cop who alleged special tre...

India

'Monsoon strengthened north central India in last 15 y...

Google drops Instant Search feature – Here&#039;s all you should know
Technology

Google drops Instant Search feature – Here's all you s...

Donald Trump donates his salary to US education department
World

Donald Trump donates his salary to US education department

&quot;My conscience doesn&#039;t allow to support Nitish Kumar over alliance with BJP,&quot; JD(U) lawmaker Ali Anwar
Bihar

"My conscience doesn't allow to support Nitish Ku...

&#039;Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe&#039; - Akhilesh Yadav&#039;s filmy take on fresh Nitish Kumar-BJP bonhomie
Uttar Pradesh

'Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe' - Akhilesh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now

Defence expenditure: Fantasy replaces deft planning

Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' has demolished Opposition house

India’s FDI regime must garner quality investments

Nitish Kumar's resignation: Corruption card comes back to haunt Opposition