Goa-Karnataka border

Tigers, Leopards spotted near Goa-Karnataka border; Railways issues alert

The section, which spans across Goa and North Karnataka, is situated in the dense Western Ghat forests and gained popularity in the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chennai Express'.

Panaji: In a warning to tourists and travellers, the Railways on Saturday issued a public caution stating that tigers and leopards have been sighted along the Castlerock-Kulem rail section near the Goa-Karnataka border.

"It is reported that tigers and leopards have been spotted near the railway track between Castlerock-Kulem ghat section. Therefore, the general public and tourists are advised to be cautious while moving in (the area)," a statement by the South Western Railway said.

While Castlerock railway station is located in Karnataka, Kulem is in south Goa. The area is popular with trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts.

